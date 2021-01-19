January 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 19th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 19.

EVENT

1940 – The Kazakh State Teachers' Institute of Foreign Languages (now called that Ablai khan Kazakh University of International Relations and World Languages) is established. Today it is regarded as one of the most prestigious higher education institutions in Kazakhstan and abroad.

1992 –The Republic of Kazakhstan and the UK sign a joint statement on the establishment of diplomatic relations in Almaty city.

1993 – The Republic of Kazakhstan adopts the Law «On universal military obligation and military service».

2010 – The Association of Kazakh Language and Literature Teachers is established on an initiative and with the support of the Presidential Fund of State Language Development.

2010 – Kazakhmys Company ranks 1st among the London Stock Exchange giants.

2011 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev inks the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On the status of Nazarbayev University», «Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools» and «Nazarbayev Fund».

2011 – An expedition of Kazakhstani alpinists led by USSR honored coach Ervand Ilyinskiy plants the 7th Asian Winter Games Flag at the Khan-Tengri Peak. The 7th Asian Winter Games take place in the cities of Astana (now Nur-Sultan) and Almaty in January-February 2011.

2012 – Kazakhstani Marat Sarsembayev is elected as the member of the UN Human Rights Committee.

2017 – Director of the EEC Technical Regulation and Accreditation Department Arman Shakkaliyev joins the Board of Directors of the American Society for Testing and Materials. ASTM is the international voluntary organization which develops and publishes standards for materials, products, systems and services. The ASTM Board of Directors includes 25 heads of companies, associations and governmental structures across the world.



