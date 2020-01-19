January 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 19

1940 – Kazakh State Teachers' Institute of Foreign Languages (now Kazakh Ablai khan University of International Relations and World Languages) is established.

1992 – I n Almaty, Kazakhstan and the UK sign a joint statement on establishment of diplomatic relations .

2010 – The Association of Kazakh Language and Literature Teachers established on an initiative and under the support of the Presidential Fund of State Language Development.

2010 – Kazakhmys Company ranks the first among the London Stock Exchange giants.

2011 – An expedition of Kazakhstani alpinists led by USSR Honored Coach Ervand Ilyinskiy plant the 7th Asian Winter Games Flag at the Khan-Tengri Peak.

2012 – Kazakhstani Marat Sarsembayev elected into the membership of the UN Human Rights Committee.

2017 – Director of the EEC Technical Regulation and Accreditation Department Arman Shakkaliyev joined the Board of Directors of the American Society for Testing and Materials. ASTM is the international voluntary organization which develops and publishes standards for materials, products, systems and services. The ASTM Board of Directors includes 25 heads of companies, associations and governmental structures across the world.



