Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    January 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    19 January 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 19th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 19

    1940 – Kazakh State Teachers' Institute of Foreign Languages (now Kazakh Ablai khan University of International Relations and World Languages) is established.

    1992 – I n Almaty, Kazakhstan and the UK sign a joint statement on establishment of diplomatic relations .

    2010 – The Association of Kazakh Language and Literature Teachers established on an initiative and under the support of the Presidential Fund of State Language Development.

    2010 – Kazakhmys Company ranks the first among the London Stock Exchange giants.

    2011 – An expedition of Kazakhstani alpinists led by USSR Honored Coach Ervand Ilyinskiy plant the 7th Asian Winter Games Flag at the Khan-Tengri Peak.

    2012 – Kazakhstani Marat Sarsembayev elected into the membership of the UN Human Rights Committee.

    2017 – Director of the EEC Technical Regulation and Accreditation Department Arman Shakkaliyev joined the Board of Directors of the American Society for Testing and Materials. ASTM is the international voluntary organization which develops and publishes standards for materials, products, systems and services. The ASTM Board of Directors includes 25 heads of companies, associations and governmental structures across the world.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays
    June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Bodies of three workers killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    5 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies