January 18. Today's Birthdays

Kudrenok Tatyana
18 January 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th January.

NAMES

photo

President of Kazchrome Transnational CompanyJSC Arman YESSENZHULOV was born in 1964 in Aktobe region. He graduated from the Moscow Institute of Steel and Alloys. Throughout his career Mr. Yessenzhulov worked in the domestic steel industry. He took up his recent post in March 2018.

photo

Deputy Prosecutor of North Kazakhstan region Saken ZHORABEKOV was born in Taraz city in 1981. He is a graduate of the Kazakh Humanitarian and Law University. Prior to taking up his recent post, he was the head of the Legal Statistics and Special Accounts in Zhambyl region.

photo

Managing Director of «Elbasy’s Academy» Corporate Fund Murat ZHUMANBAY was born in 1983 in Karaganda city. He is a graduate of the Kazakh Humanitarian and Law University and the Karaganda Economic University of Kazpotrebsoyuz. Prior to taking up his recent post in February 2021, he was the Managing Director of Government for Citizens State CorporationJSC.

photo

Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Mortgage Company JSC Altai KUZDIBAYEV was born in 1985 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Moscow State University. He was appointed to his recent post in August 2020.
