Kudrenok Tatyana
18 January 2021, 08:00
January 18. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th January.

NAMES

photo

President of Kazchrome Transnational CompanyJSC Arman YESSENZHULOV was born in 1964 in Aktobe region. He is a graduate of the Moscow Institute of Steel and Alloys. For many years Mr. Yessenzhulov worked in the domestic steel industry. He took up his recent post in March 2018.

photo

Chairman of the Petropavlovsk city court Yerbar KALIYEV was born in 1969 in Aktobe region. He is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University. He was appointed to his recent post in January 2016.

photo

Managing Director of Government for Citizens State CorporationJSC Murat ZHUMANBAY was born in 1983 in Karaganda city. He is a graduate of the Kazakh Humanitarian and Law University and the Karaganda Economic University of Kazpotrebsoyuz. He was appointed to his recent post in September 2019.

photo

Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Mortgage Company JSC Altai KUZDIBAYEV was born in 1985 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Moscow State University. He took up his recent post in August 2020.
