    January 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    18 January 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 18.

    NAMES

    1992 – Austria recognizes Kazakhstan’s independence. On February 19, 1992, the two countries established diplomatic relations.

    2005 – Kazakh and Russian Presidents Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin sign the treaty on Kazakh-Russian state border, spanning more than 7,590 kilometers.

    2012 – Almaty Metro carries its one millionth passenger – a 27-year-old native of the city Adilzhan Psyaev.

    2014 – Abylkhan Kasteev House-Museum opens in Almaty.

    2015 – A world premiere of the works of Kazakh composer Yerkesh Shakeev performed by the legendary London Symphony Orchestra and the famed Kazakh violin virtuoso I Marat Bissengaliyev takes place at St. Luke's Church.

    2018 – The Kazakh President chairs the UN Security Council meeting titled «Non-proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction: Measures and Trust,» proposed by Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
