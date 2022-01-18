Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
January 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 January 2022, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 18.

EVENTS

1992 – Austria recognizes Kazakhstan’s sovereignty; on February 19, 1992 Kazakhstan and Austria established diplomatic relations.

2005 – Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin signed an Agreement on Kazakhstan-Russian state border.

2006 – The premiere of a historical drama «Kazakhs» by a famous writer of Kazakhstan, Kalikhan Iskhak, takes place at the Auezov Kazakh State Academic Theatre.

2011 – Astana launches the national TV broadcasting satellite network based on DVB-S2 standard.

2012 – The Almaty underground carries the one-millionth passenger. It started its work on dece,ber 1, 2011.

2014 – The Abylkhan Kasteyev Museum opens in Almaty.

2015 – London hosts the world premiere of the works of famous Kazakh composer Yerkesh Shakeyev performed by legendary London Symphonic Orchestra and well-known Kazakhstani virtuoso violinist Marat Bissengaliyev.

2017 – KazPost JSC puts «Sport» postage stamps into circulation.

2018 – The Kazakh President, Nursultan Nazarbayev, chairs the UN Security Council session.

2018 – The 10 sacred sites of Akmola region are included in the 100 national sacred sites list.


