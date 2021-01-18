Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
January 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kudrenok Tatyana
18 January 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 18.

EVENTS

1992 – Austria recognizes the sovereignty of the Republic of Kazakhstan a month later, on February 19, 1992, Kazakhstan and Austria establish diplomatic relations.

2005 – In Moscow, presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin ink an agreement on Kazakhstan-Russian state border which is 7,590 km long.

2006 – The premiere of a historical drama Qazaqtar (Kazakhs) by a famous Kazakhstani writer Kalikhan Iskhak is held at the Auezov Kazakh State Academic Theater.

2011 – The national TV broadcasting satellite network based on DVB-S2 standard is launched in the Kazakh capital.

2012 – The Almaty underground carries its one-millionth passenger – 27-year-old Adilzhan Psyayev.

2014 – The Abylkhan Kasteyev Museum opens doors in Almaty city in a building where the artist lived from 1957 till 1973.

2015 – The world premiere of the works by famous Kazakh composer Yerkesh Shakeyev performed by legendary London Symphonic Orchestra and well-known Kazakhstani virtuoso violinist Marat Bissengaliyev takes place at St.Luke’s Church in London.

2017 – KazPost JSC puts postal stamps dedicated to the 15th Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro into circulation.

2018 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev chairs the UN Security Council session focusing on the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. The topic is proposed by Kazakhstan.

2018 – 100 sacred sites of Akmola region are featured into the 100 national holy sites list.

2019 – A bronze monument to three great Kazakhstani biis Tole bi, Kazybek bi and Aiteke bi is unveiled in Atyrau city.


