January 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 18.

EVENTS

1992 – Austria recognized Kazakhstan’s sovereignty; a month later Kazakhstan and Austria established diplomatic relations.

2005 – Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin signed an agreement on Kazakhstan-Russian state border.

2006 – The premiere of a historical drama Kazakhs by a famous writer of Kazakhstan, Kalikhan Iskhak, takes place at the Auezov Kazakh State Academic Theatre.

2011 – Astana launches the national TV broadcasting satellite network based on DVB-S2 standard.

2012 – The Almaty underground carries the one-millionth passenger.

2014 – The Abylkhan Kasteyev Museum opens in Almaty.

2015 – London hosts the world premiere of the works of famous Kazakh composer Yerkesh Shakeyev performed by legendary London Symphonic Orchestra and well-known Kazakhstani virtuoso violinist Marat Bissengaliyev.

2017 – KazPost JSC puts Sport postage stamps into circulation.

2018 – The Kazakh President, Nursultan Nazarbayev, chairs the UN Security Council session.

2018 – 10 sacred sites of Akmola region are included in the 100 national holy sites list.