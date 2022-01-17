Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
January 17. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
17 January 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of January.

NAMES

photo

Engels Gabbassov (1937-2014) – public figure, writer, author of over 10 collections of novels and stories, member of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan.

Born in West Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Pushkin Uralsk Pedagogical Institute, Almaty Higher Party School.

photo

Aigul Solovyeva (1952) – Stateswoman and public figure.

Born in Almaty city, she graduated form the Kirov Kazakh State University, post-graduate studies at the St. Petersburg Technological Institute.

photo

Nurtai Urazov (1963) – media manager, journalist.

Born in Kostanay city, he graduated from the Seifullin Tselinograd State Pedagogical Institute, Turan University.


