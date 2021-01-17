January 17. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th January.

NAMES

Public figure, writer, and member of the Kazakhstan Writers’ Unionwas born in 1937 in West Kazakhstan region. He was a graduate of the Pushkin Uralsk Pedagogic Institute and the Almaty Supreme Party School. Gabbassov started his professional career as a teacher in 1957. Until 1994 he held various posts in the regional administration of West Kazakhstan region. From 1994 to 1999 he was the deputy of the Kazakh Parliament. He passed away in 2014.

Stateswoman and public figurewas born in 1952 in Almaty city. She is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University and the Saint Petersburg Technological Institute. Solovyova served as a deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament from 2007 to 2016. Since 2016 she has been the Chairwoman of the Aimak social fund and since 2017 she has helmed the Kazakhstan Ecological Organizations Association.

Director – Editor-in-Chief of Liter-Aikyn newspaperwas in 1963 in Kostanay city. He graduated from the Seifullin Tselinograd State Pedagogic Institute and the Turan University. Throughout his professional career he worked at the Press Service of the Presidential Administration, at the Ministry of Culture and Information, the Arna Media National Information Holding, the Ministry of Communication and Information and at the Nur Media LLP.