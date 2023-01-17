January 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 17.

EVENTS

1928 – Zyryanovsk district of Semipalatinsk region is formed with the administrative center in Zyryanovka village.

1960 – Zerde magazine for Kazakhstani teens and youth is released for the first time.

1992 – The Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan passes the first Law «On prosecution service in the Republic of Kazakhstan» which was in effect till December 21, 1995.

2006 – Kazpost JSC issues a stamp dated to the 10th anniversary of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2012 – Zhambyl-based sculptor and artist Aidarkhan Sikhayev makes the tallest sculpture in Taraz city dedicated to the eternal love of Kazakh couple Kozy Korpesh and Bayan Sulu. The sculpture is 5 meters tall.

2015 – Kazakhstan is elected the vice president of the 5th session of the Assembly of the IRENA in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

2015 – The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University becomes a full member of the World University Consortium (WUC) and partner of all renowned universities in the world.

2017– Kazakhstan is ranked 48th with 45,56 points among the world's top innovative economies by Bloomberg.

2018 – During the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan to the U.S., the two nations sign a number of documents on cooperation in space development area. The documents are aimed at mutually beneficial cooperation in the use of remote-sensing technologies and development of spatial data infrastructure.

2019 – Books-albums dedicated to historical and sacred places of Turkestan region are published.

2020 – Kazakhstan creates the Council for import substitution to develop local content.



