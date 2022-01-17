January 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 17.

DATES

Kid Inventors' Day is marked on January 17 to celebrate kids' creative thinking and the practical ideas they can invent to solve everyday problems.

Software Freedom Day (SFD) is an annual worldwide celebration of Free Software. SFD is a public education effort with the aim of increasing awareness of Free Software and its virtues, and encouraging its use.

EVENTS

1992 – The Supreme Council of Kazakhstan adopts the first Law on Prosecutor’s Office that was in effect until December 21, 1995.

2010 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the highest order of the Russian Orthodox Church for the construction of the Assumption Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Astana and good relations with all believers in Kazakhstan.

2015 – Kazakhstan is elected vice president of the 5th session of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in Abu Dhabi.

2015 – The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University becomes a full member of the World University Consortium.

2017 – Kazakhstan scores 45.56 points to rank 48th in the Bloomberg Innovation Index.

2018 – As part of the official visit of the Kazakh President to the USA a number of documents on cooperation in the space sphere aiming at mutually beneficial cooperation in the application of space remote sensing technology and development of spatial data infrastructure are signed.

2020 – The Council for Import Substitution is established.



