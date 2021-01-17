Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
January 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kudrenok Tatyana
17 January 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 17.

EVENTS

1928 – Zyryanovsk district of Semipalatinsk region is formed with the administrative center in Zyryanovka village.

1992 – The Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan endorses the first Law «On prosecution service in the Republic of Kazakhstan» which was in effect till December 21, 1995.

2006 – Kazpost JSC issues a stamp dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2010 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the Russian Orthodox Church's Order in gratitude for the construction of the Uspensky Cathedral and for a good attitude towards all believers in Kazakhstan, including Orthodox Christians.

2012 – Zhambyl-based sculptor and artist Aidarkhan Sikhayev makes the sculpture in Taraz city dedicated to the eternal love of Kazakh couple Kozy Korpesh and Bayan Sulu. The sculpture is 5 meters tall.

2014 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev delivered the annual state-of-the-nation address focusing on the new political course of the country.

2015 – Kazakhstan is elected the vice president of the 5th session of the Assembly of the IRENA in Abu Dhabi.

2015 – The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University becomes a full member of the World University Consortium (WUC).

2017 – Kazakhstan is ranked 48th among the world's top innovative economies by Bloomberg.

2018 – During the official visit of First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev to the U.S. the sides sign a number of documents on cooperation in space development area. The documents are aimed at mutually beneficial cooperation in the use of remote-sensing technologies and development of spatial data infrastructure.

2019 – Books-albums dedicated to historical and sacred places of Turkestan region are released.


