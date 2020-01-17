Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    January 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    17 January 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 17.

    1992 – Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopts the first Law «On prosecution service in the Republic of Kazakhstan» which was in effect till December 21, 1995.

    2010 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded with the Russian Orthodox Church's Order in gratitude for the construction of the Uspensky Cathedral and for a good attitude towards all believers in Kazakhstan, including Orthodox Christians.

    2015 – Al-Farabi Kazakh National University becomes a full member of the World University Consortium (WUC).

    2017 – Kazakhstan is ranked the 48th among the world's top innovative economies by Bloomberg analysts.

    2018 – A number of documents on cooperation in space development area are signed during the First Kazakh President’s official visit to the U.S. The documents are aimed at mutually beneficial cooperation in the use of remote-sensing technologies and development of spatial data infrastructure.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays
    June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Bodies of three workers killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    5 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies