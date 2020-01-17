Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
January 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
17 January 2020, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 17.

1992 – Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopts the first Law «On prosecution service in the Republic of Kazakhstan» which was in effect till December 21, 1995.

2010 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded with the Russian Orthodox Church's Order in gratitude for the construction of the Uspensky Cathedral and for a good attitude towards all believers in Kazakhstan, including Orthodox Christians.

2015 – Al-Farabi Kazakh National University becomes a full member of the World University Consortium (WUC).

2017 – Kazakhstan is ranked the 48th among the world's top innovative economies by Bloomberg analysts.

2018 – A number of documents on cooperation in space development area are signed during the First Kazakh President’s official visit to the U.S. The documents are aimed at mutually beneficial cooperation in the use of remote-sensing technologies and development of spatial data infrastructure.


