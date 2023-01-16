Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
16 January 2023, 08:00
January 16. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of January.

Talgat Donakov (1965) – Prominent Kazakh statesman.

Birzhan Kaneshev (1966)- Minister Counsellor of the Kazakh Embassy in the Czech Republic.

Yerbol Ospanov (1977) – Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Kazakhstan.

Baglan Bekbauov (1983) – Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.
