January 16. Today's Birthdays

16 January 2023, 08:00

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of January.

NAMES

Prominent Kazakh statesman.

- Minister Counsellor of the Kazakh Embassy in the Czech Republic.

– Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Kazakhstan.

– Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.