January 16. Today's Birthdays

16 January 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of January.
NAMES
Talgat Donakov (1965) – Prominent Kazakh statesman.
Birzhan Kaneshev (1966)- Minister Counsellor of the Kazakh Embassy in the Czech Republic.
Yerbol Ospanov (1977) – Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Kazakhstan.
Baglan Bekbauov (1983) – Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.
