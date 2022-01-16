January 16. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of January.

NAMES

– Kazakh statesman.

Born in Semipalatinsk region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

From 2015 to 2016 he acted as the Minister for the Civil Service of Kazakhstan.

Between 2016 and 20018 he was Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration.

In 2018 and 2021 he served as Chairman of the Higher Court Council of Kazakhstan.

– minister counsellor of the Kazakh Embassy in the Czech Republic.

Born in Saratov region, Russia, he graduated from the Saratov Polytechnic Institute, IBRD micro- and macroeconomics course, National Higher School of Public Administration under the Kazakh President, strategic management courses for high-ranking officials at Harvard University, courses in carbon production technology in ecologically fragile systems in Alaska, USA, courses for the management of telecommunication enterprises for high-ranking officials in Japan, received his MBA from the Sloan School of Management of the Massachusetts University.

– Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection of People of Kazakhstan.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, Kazakh national Agrarian University.

He took up his current post in August 2020.

– First Deputy Prosecutor of Pavlodar region.

Born in Kyzylorda city, he graduated from the Kazakh State Law University, Caspian State University of Technologies and Engineering, gained his MBA degree from the Russian National Economy and Public Administration Academy under the Russian President.

He was appointed to his recent post in May 2021.

– Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

Born in Turkestan city, South Kazakhstan region (today’s Turkestan region), he graduated from the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

He took up his current post in November 2021.