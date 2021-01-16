January 16. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th January.

NAMES

Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in Semipalatinsk region in 1965. He is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. Prior to taking up his recent post in April 2018, he was the deputy head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan from 2016 till 2018..

Deputy Chairman of the Boar of Kazakh Invest National Company JSCwas born in the Saratov Region of the Russian Federation in 1966. hEis the graduate of the Saratov Polytechnic Institute, THE National Higher School of Public Administration under the President OF THE Republic of Kazakhstan, and the MIT Sloan School of Management. He was appointed to his recent post in April 2017.

Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1977 in South Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University and the Kazakh National Agrarian University. He took up his recent post in August 2020.