16 January 2023, 07:00
January 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 16th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 16.

1992– The Kingdom of Sweden recognizes independence of Kazakhstan. On April 7 of the same year, the two countries establish diplomatic relations. Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev pays his first official visit to Sweden on October 25-26, 2004.

1993– Law «On state border of the Republic of Kazakhstan» is adopted.

2013– Kazakhstan opens its embassy in Stockholm, Sweden.

2013– Samruk-Green Energy LLP (100% daughter company of JSC Samruk Energy) is the first Kazakh company admitted to the European Wind Energy Association (EWEA).

2015– City of Almaty is named the Capital of Islamic Culture by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

2015– Shymkent sends a request to the UNESCO to confirm its 2200-year-long history.

2016– At the initiative of China, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is established to help overvome infrastructure restrictions of Asian countries’ economic development. Its charter capital is $100bln. The agreement on its establishment is signed by the representatives of 57 countries, including Kazakhstan.

2021- Kazakh actor Daniyar Alshinov wins the Best Drama Actor prize for his role in Atbai’s Fight film at the IMBD Competition in New York.

2022- Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina makes history by becoming the first Kazakhstani to climb to the 12th spot in the WTA singles ranking.


News