    January 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    16 January 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 16th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 16.

    DATES

    World Religion Day is celebrated on the third Sunday in January every year, and is a reminder of the need for harmony and understanding between religions and faith systems.

    World Snow Day is observed on the third Sunday in January each year, and was created by the International Ski Federation (FIS). The purpose behind it is to increase children’s participation in snow-related sports like skiing and snowboarding, while bringing together families for a fun-filled frolic in the snow.

    Beatles Day is celebrated worldwide on 16 January. Legendary group The Beatles was approved by UNESCO on this day in 2001.

    EVENTS

    1992 – The Kingdom of Sweden recognizes State independence of Kazakhstan. Diplomatic relations were established between the two countries on April 7, 1992. First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev paid his first official visit to Sweden on October 25-26, 2004.

    1993 – The Law on State Border of Kazakhstan is adopted.

    2013 – The Kazakh Embassy is opened in Stockholm, Sweden.

    2013 – Samruk Green Energy is the first company of Kazakhstan to join the European wind energy association (EWEA).

    2015 – Almaty becomes the capital of Islamic culture of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

    2015 – An application is submitted to UNESCO for approving 2,200 years of Shymkent city

    2016 – The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is established.

    2017 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan present the Zayed Future Energy Prize to Australian and Indonesian pupils during the World Future Energy Summit.

    2021 – Kazakh actor Daniyar Alshinov wins the Best Drama Actor prize for his role in the Atbai’s fight at the IMDb competition - The best actor award - New York.

