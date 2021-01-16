January 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 16th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 16.

EVENTS

1992 – The Kingdom of Sweden recognizes Kazakhstan as an independent state. On April 7 of the same year, the two countries establish diplomatic relations. The first ever official visit of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the Kingdom of Sweden takes place on October 25-26, 2004.

1993 – Kazakhstan adopts the Law «On state border of the Republic of Kazakhstan» which regulates public relations in protection of the state border of the country.

2008 – An unveiling ceremony of the monument to prominent scientists Alkei Margulan is held in Almaty not far from the building of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2013 – Kazakhstan opens its Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden to cement bilateral diplomatic ties.

2013 –Samruk-Green Energy LLP becomes the first Kazakhstani company to access the European Wind Energy Association (EWEA).

2014 – A book by tutor of the Pavlodar Pedagogic Institute Baurzhan Nurumov «The peculiarities of developing esthetic values of schoolchildren» is release by Germany’s Lambert Academic Publishing.

2015 – The city of Almaty is named the Islamic Cultural Capital of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

2015 - Shymkent city files application with UNESCO for confirmation of its 2200th anniversary.

2017 – During the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi, first President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan jointly award Zayed Future Energy Prize to school students from Australia (Huonville High School) and Indonesia (Green School Bali).

2018 – A memorial plaque in honor of Hero of the Soviet Union Aliya Moldagulova is installed on a building of a school in the village of Vyatskoye of the Yaroslavl Region in Russia.

2019 – Books by Kazakhstani authors are translated into six languages within the framework of «Modern Kazakh culture in the global world» project. Translators and publishers from the UK, Spain, France, Russia, and China gathered in Almaty city to take part in the project.



