January 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 16th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 16.

1992 – The Kingdom of Sweden recognizes Kazakhstan as an independent state. On April 7 of the same year, the two countries established diplomatic relations. The first ever official visit of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the Kingdom of Sweden took place on October 25-26, 2004.

1993 – Kazakhstan adopts the Law «On state border of the Republic of Kazakhstan» which regulates public relations in protection of the state border of the country.

2013 – Kazakhstan opens its Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden.

2013 – LLP Samruk-Green Energy becomes the first Kazakhstani company to join the European Wind Energy Association (EWEA).

2015 – The city of Almaty is named Islamic Cultural Capital of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

2017 – During the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi, first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan jointly award Zayed Future Energy Prize to school students from Australia (Huonville High School) and Indonesia (Green School Bali).

2018 – A memorial plaque in honor of Hero of the Soviet Union Aliya Moldagulova is installed on a building of a school in the village of Vyatskoye, Yaroslavl Oblast, Russia.



