January 15. Today's Birthdays

15 January 2023, 08:00

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of January.

Rector of the Academy of Justice at the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Political scientist, author of «Who is Who in Kazakhstan» encyclopedia.

Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan