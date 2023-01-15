Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
January 15. Today's Birthdays

15 January 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of January.

Zauresh Baimoldina (1956) – Rector of the Academy of Justice at the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Daniyar Ashimbayev (1976) – Political scientist, author of «Who is Who in Kazakhstan» encyclopedia.

Altay Kulginov (1978) – Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
