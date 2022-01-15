January 15. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of January.

NAMES

Zauresh Baimoldina (1956) – rector of the Academy of Justice under the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

Born in Akmola region, she graduated from the Karaganda State University, post-graduate studies from the Saratov Law Institute, courses at the National Judicial College in Reno, USA.

Between 2012 and 2017 she worked as Deputy Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan. In 2017 and 2019 she was a member of the Central Electoral Commission.

She was appointed to her current post in October 2019.

Daniyar Ashimbayev (1976) – Kazakh political scholar, creator of the Who is who in Kazakhstan encyclopedia.

The Almaty native is the graduate of Turan University.

Serik Abdenov (1977) – political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karkaralinsk city, Karaganda region, he graduated from the Kazakh Institute of Jurisprudence and International Relations, Karaganda Economics University of Kazpotrebsoyuz.

Altai Kulginov (1978) – Mayor of Nur-Sultan city.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University, Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President, earned his master’s degree from the University of Aberdeen through the Bolashak scholarship.

In 2016 and 2019 he was Governor of West Kazakhstan region.

He took up his current post in June 2019.



