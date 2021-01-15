January 15. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th January.

NAMES

Rector of the Academy of Justice of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zauresh BAIMOLDINA was born in 1956 in Akmola region. She is a graduate of the Karaganda State University and the Saratov Law Institute. Prior to taking up her post in October 2019, she was the member of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan for two years.

Kazakhstani political scientist, author of the encyclopedia ‘Who is Who in Kazakhstan?’ Daniyar ASHIMBAYEV was born in 1976 in Almaty city. He graduated from the Turan University. He used to work for the Turan Asia Holding Center and was the editor-in-chief of the Kazakhstan Biographic Encyclopedia.

Deputy Chairman of JSC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Serik ABDENOV was born in 1977 in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh Institute of Law and International Relations and the Karaganda Economic University of Kazpotrebsoyuz. Throughout his professional career Abdenov was the Minister of Trade and Social Protection of the Population and worked for KazMunaiGas for five years. He took up his recent post in November 2018.

Akim (mayor) of Nur-Sultan city Altay KULGINOV was born in 1978 in South Kazakhstan (now Turkestan) region. He is a graduate of the Yassawi International Kazakh Turkish University, the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the University of Aberdeen (under the Bolashak scholarship). Prior to being appointed the mayor of Nur-Sultan city, Mr. Kulginov was the governor of West Kazakhstan region.

