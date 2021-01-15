January 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 15.

EVENTS

1934 – The Kazakh State University official opening takes place. On December 2 it was named after Kirov.

1938 – Guriyev (Atyrau), Kzyl-Orda and Pavlodar regions are established.

1992 – Law of Kazakhstan On science and state scientific and technical policy of Kazakhstan comes out.

1992 – The city of Guriyev and Guriyev region are renamed as the city of Atyrau and Atyrau region.

2008 – Kazakh Government adopts a decision to set up National centre of space research and technologies JSC.

2008 – Special economic zone Burabai is set up in the territory of Burabai district, Akmola region.

2013 – Kazakhstan’s movie Lessons of harmony wins The World Cinema Fund award.

2015 – The expedition of the Museum of History of Almaty unearths three unique artifacts.

2018 – The National Museum of Kazakhstan unveils the Rukhani Janghyru hall to feature archeological artifacts.

2020 – The Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University is awarded the special status investing with large academic and management autonomy.

2020 – QazaqGeography holds an official presentation of the Kazakh Cuisine: taste and traditions book.