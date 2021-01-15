Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

January 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 January 2021, 07:00
January 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 15.

EVENTS

1934 – The Kazakh State University official opening takes place. On December 2 it was named after Kirov.

1938 – Guriyev (Atyrau), Kzyl-Orda and Pavlodar regions are established.

1992 – Law of Kazakhstan On science and state scientific and technical policy of Kazakhstan comes out.

1992 – The city of Guriyev and Guriyev region are renamed as the city of Atyrau and Atyrau region.

2008 – Kazakh Government adopts a decision to set up National centre of space research and technologies JSC.

2008 – Special economic zone Burabai is set up in the territory of Burabai district, Akmola region.

2013 – Kazakhstan’s movie Lessons of harmony wins The World Cinema Fund award.

2015 – The expedition of the Museum of History of Almaty unearths three unique artifacts.

2018 – The National Museum of Kazakhstan unveils the Rukhani Janghyru hall to feature archeological artifacts.

2020 – The Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University is awarded the special status investing with large academic and management autonomy.

2020 – QazaqGeography holds an official presentation of the Kazakh Cuisine: taste and traditions book.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva