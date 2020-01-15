January 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 15.

EVENTS

2008 - A decision on establishing The National Centre for Space Research and Technologies was taken at the Kazakh Government meeting.

2008 - Burabai special economic zone was founded in Akmola region to develop high-level, competitive tourist infrastructure.

2013 - Uroki Garmonii (The Lessons of Harmony) film by Kazakhstan's film director Emir Baigazin won the prize of the World Cinema Fund.

2014 - Kazakhstan Computer Graphics made a new Kazakhstan's animated series Batyrlar.

2015 – An expedition of the museum of Almaty history unearths three unique golden artifacts in Kok-Kainar housing complex.

2018 - The National Museum of Kazakhstan opens Rukhani Janghyry Hall to feature archeological artifacts including belongings of Kazakh biys (judges), batryrs (knights) and others.