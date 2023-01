January 14. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of January.

Abilkhan Kasteev (1904-1973) – Kazakh painter, graphic artist, one of the founders of the Kazakh fine art, People’s Artist of the Kazakh SSR, laureate of the Shokan Ualikhanov State Prize.





Marat Shibutov (1977) – political scientist, member of the National Qurultay of the President of Kazakhstan.