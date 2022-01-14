January 14. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of January.

NAMES

Abilkhan Kasteyev (1904-1973) is the painter, graphic artist, one of the founders of Kazakh fine arts, people’s artist of Kazakh SSR, laureate of the Ualikhanov State Prize. Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the arts studios of Almaty and Moscow. In 1954-1956 worked as the board chairman at the Association of Artists of Kazakh SSR. His works were showcased at the exhibition first in 1931. His paintings feature the life of Kazakh people.

The arts school in Shymkent and State Museum of Arts are named after Abilkhan Kasteyev.

Yerbol Rakhimbekov (1964) is the chairman of the Shymkent city court.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Karaganda State University.

Has been serving since October 2018.

Marat Shibutov (1977) is the member of the National Public Confidence Council at the Kazakh President. Born in Alma-Ata is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University.

Since 2012 acted as the leading expert at the Military Strategic Research Centre JSC.

Has been working since June 2019.



