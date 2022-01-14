Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

January 14. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 January 2022, 08:00
January 14. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of January.

NAMES

photo

Abilkhan Kasteyev (1904-1973) is the painter, graphic artist, one of the founders of Kazakh fine arts, people’s artist of Kazakh SSR, laureate of the Ualikhanov State Prize. Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the arts studios of Almaty and Moscow. In 1954-1956 worked as the board chairman at the Association of Artists of Kazakh SSR. His works were showcased at the exhibition first in 1931. His paintings feature the life of Kazakh people.

The arts school in Shymkent and State Museum of Arts are named after Abilkhan Kasteyev.

photo

Yerbol Rakhimbekov (1964) is the chairman of the Shymkent city court.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Karaganda State University.

Has been serving since October 2018.

photo

Marat Shibutov (1977) is the member of the National Public Confidence Council at the Kazakh President. Born in Alma-Ata is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University.

Since 2012 acted as the leading expert at the Military Strategic Research Centre JSC.

Has been working since June 2019.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel