    January 14. Today’s Birthdays

    14 January 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th January.


    NAMES


    Abilkhan Kasteyev (1904-1973) is the painter, graphic artist, one of the founders of Kazakh fine arts, people’s artist of Kazakh SSR, laureate of the Ualikhanov State Prize.

    Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the arts studios of Almaty and Moscow. In 1954-1956 worked as the board chairman at the Association of Artists of Kazakh SSR. His works were showcased at the exhibition first in 1931. His paintings feature the life of Kazakh people.

    The arts school in Shymkent and State Museum of Arts are named after Abilkhan Kasteyev.

    Marat Shibutov (1977) is the member of the National Public Confidence Council at the Kazakh President.

    Has been working since June 2019.

    Since 2012 acted as the leading expert at the Military Strategic Research Centre JSC.

    Yermek Sakishev (1984) is the CEO at Investment Fund of Kazakhstan JSC.

    Graduated from the Kazakh State Law University, KIMEP.

    Prior to the appointment served as deputy CEO at Baiterek Development JSC (since 2015).


