Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

January 14. Today’s Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 January 2021, 08:00
January 14. Today’s Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th January.


NAMES


photo

Abilkhan Kasteyev (1904-1973) is the painter, graphic artist, one of the founders of Kazakh fine arts, people’s artist of Kazakh SSR, laureate of the Ualikhanov State Prize.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the arts studios of Almaty and Moscow. In 1954-1956 worked as the board chairman at the Association of Artists of Kazakh SSR. His works were showcased at the exhibition first in 1931. His paintings feature the life of Kazakh people.

The arts school in Shymkent and State Museum of Arts are named after Abilkhan Kasteyev.

photo

Marat Shibutov (1977) is the member of the National Public Confidence Council at the Kazakh President.

Has been working since June 2019.

Since 2012 acted as the leading expert at the Military Strategic Research Centre JSC.

photo

Yermek Sakishev (1984) is the CEO at Investment Fund of Kazakhstan JSC.

Graduated from the Kazakh State Law University, KIMEP.

Prior to the appointment served as deputy CEO at Baiterek Development JSC (since 2015).


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches