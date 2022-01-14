January 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 14.

DATES

World Logic Day is an international day proclaimed by UNESCO in association with the International Council for Philosophy and Human Sciences (CIPSH) in November 2019 to be celebrated on 14 January every year.

EVENTS

1935 – The Kazakh State Philharmonic is established.

1992 – The Kazakh Institute of Management, Economics and Strategic Research (KIMEP) is set up officially.

1994 – The Archive of the Kazakh President is set up.

2013 – Pianist Khadish Onalbayeva is the first Kazakhstani to get the Streinway Artist title.

2017 – Nine historic and cultural monuments of Kyzylorda region are included in the UNESCO World Heritage tentative list.

2018 – Kazakhstani actress Modir Mekenbayeva wins a gold medal in Brazilian jiu-jitsu at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Tournament in the UAE.

2019 – The Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency and the World Future Energy Summit take place in the capital of the UAE, Abu Dhabi. At the plenary session of the Assembly Kazakhstan is elected to the Credentials Committee, which is one of the key governing bodies consisting of representatives of 9 IRENA member states.

2020 – Kazakhstani Anastassiya Gorodko wins gold in the dual moguls event of the FIS Europe Cup in Switzerland.

2021 – The Corner of Abai is opened at Trakya University.