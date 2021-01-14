January 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 14.

EVENTS

1935 – The Kazakh State Philharmonic Hall opens doors. In 1938 it is named after Zhambyl, the man who inspired many Kazakh music pieces and poems.

1992 – The Kyzylorda Pedagogic Institute is named after Korkyt Ata, the legendary Turkic singer and composer of IX century.

1992 - The Kazakhstan Institute of Management, Economics and Strategic Research (KIMEP) is officially established in Almaty city. KIMEP's key mission is to facilitate the nation's prosperity through education and development of leadership skills of Kazakhstanis.

1993 – The Kazakh State University is renamed into the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University.

1998 - Minsk, the capital city of Belarus, names one of its streets after the Kazakh writer Mukhtar Auezov.

2006 - The Moscow-based publishing house ‘Russkiy raritet’ releases a collection of the best works of Kazakh akyn and poet Zhambyl Zhabayev.

2013 - Pianist Khadisha Onalbayeva becomes the first Kazakhstani to be honored with the Steinway Artist title. Only over 1,600 artists in the world have the Steinway Artist title. Khadisha's portrait is displayed in the Steinway gallery in New York City.

2017 - Nine historical monuments of Kyzylorda region are featured into the Tentative list of the UNESCO World Heritage, namely the medieval sites of Syganak, Zhankent, Kesken-kuyuk, Chirik Rabat, and mausoleums of Balandy, Babish mola and more.

2018 – Kazakh actress Moldir Mekenbayeva wins gold at the Jiu Jitsu Grand Slam in the UAE.

2019 – The capital of the UAE, Abu Dhabi, hosts the Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency and the World Future Energy Summit. Today IRENA unites 159 countries. During the plenary session of the Assembly Kazakhstan is elected to the Credentials Committee. This is one of the key governing bodies consisting of representatives of 9 IRENA member states.

2020 – 14-year-old Anastassiya Gorodko hauls gold for Kazakhstan in the Women’s Dual Moguls event at the FIS European Cup in Airolo, Switzerland.