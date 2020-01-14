January 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 14.

EVENTS

1992 - The Kazakhstan Institute of Management, Economics and Strategic Research (KIMEP) was officially established in Almaty city. KIMEP's key mission is to facilitate the nation's prosperity through education and development of leadership skills of Kazakhstanis.

1998 - Minsk, the capital city of Belarus, names one of its streets after the Kazakh writer Mukhtar Auezov.

2006 - The Moscow-based publishing house Russkiy raritet publishes a collection of the best works of Kazakh akyn and poet Zhambyl Zhabayev.

2013 - Pianist Khadisha Onalbayeva becomes the first Kazakhstani to be honored with the Steinway Artist title. Only over 1,600 artists in the world have the Steinway Artist title. Khadisha's portrait is displayed in the Steinway gallery in New York.

2017 - Nine historical monuments of Kyzylorda region were featured into the Tentative list of the UNESCO World Heritage, namely the medieval sites of Syganak, Zhankent, Kesken-kuyuk, Chirik Rabat, and mausoleums of Balandy, Babish mola and more.

2019 – Riyadh hosted the Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency and the World Future Energy Summit. Today IRENA joins 159 states. During the plenary part of the Assembly Kazakhstan was elected to the Credentials Committee. This is one of the key governing bodies consisting of representatives of 9 IRENA member states.