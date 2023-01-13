Go to the main site
    January 13. Today's Birthdays

    13 January 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th of January.

    Samat Ordabayev (1958) is a Kazakhstani diplomat, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador, I class.

    Born in Taldy-Korgan region is a graduate of the Kazakh Agriculture Institute.

    Ruslanbek Bekzhigitov (1971) is the head of the military security and defense department of the Kazakh Security Council.

    Graduated from the Momyshuly Military School, the Mozhaisky Military Engineering and Space Academy, and the Law Academy.

    Has been acting since May 2022.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

