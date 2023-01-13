January 13. Today's Birthdays

NAMES

(1958) is a Kazakhstani diplomat, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador, I class.

Born in Taldy-Korgan region is a graduate of the Kazakh Agriculture Institute.

Ruslanbek Bekzhigitov (1971) is the head of the military security and defense department of the Kazakh Security Council.

Graduated from the Momyshuly Military School, the Mozhaisky Military Engineering and Space Academy, and the Law Academy.

Has been acting since May 2022.