    January 13. Today's Birthdays

    13 January 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th of January.

    NAMES

    Samat Ordabayev (1958) – Kazakh diplomat, holds the rank of the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Envoy of class one.

    Born in Taldy-Kurgansk region, he graduated from the Kazakh Agricultural Institute.

    Ruslanbek Bekzhigitov (1971) – head of the Department for General Security of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

    He graduated from the B. Momyshuly Military School, A.F.Mozhaisky Military Space Academy, and Adilet Higher Law School of the Academy of Jurisprudence.

    Between 2002 and 2015, he worked at the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

    He took up his recent post in June 2015.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Birthdays
