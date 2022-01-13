Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

January 13. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 January 2022, 08:00
January 13. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th of January.

NAMES

photo

Samat Ordabayev (1958) – Kazakh diplomat, holds the rank of the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Envoy of class one.

Born in Taldy-Kurgansk region, he graduated from the Kazakh Agricultural Institute.

photo

Ruslanbek Bekzhigitov (1971) – head of the Department for General Security of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

He graduated from the B. Momyshuly Military School, A.F.Mozhaisky Military Space Academy, and Adilet Higher Law School of the Academy of Jurisprudence.

Between 2002 and 2015, he worked at the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

He took up his recent post in June 2015.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel