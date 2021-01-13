Go to the main site
    January 13. Today’s Birthdays

    13 January 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th January.

    NAMES

    Kazakhstani diplomat Samat ORDABAYEV was born in 1958 in Taldy-Kurgan region (now Almaty region). He is a graduate of the Kazakh Agricultural Institute. He began his diplomatic career by joining the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 1998. He served at the Kazakh embassies in Belarus and Russia. Mr. Ordabayev was the Deputy Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2013-2016. He served as Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Ukraine with concurrent accreditation to Moldova until 2020.

    Head of the General Issues Department of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ruslanbek BEKZHIGITOV was born in 1971. He graduated from the Military School named after Bauyrzhan Momyshuly, the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy and the Higher School of Law «Adilet». He took up his recent post in June 2015.


