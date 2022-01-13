January 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 13th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 13.

EVENTS

1926 – The Kazakh Drama Theatre, the first professional national theatre of Kazakhstan, is officially inaugurated.

1934 – The first performance is staged at the Kazakh Music Drama Theatre.

2004 – Cultural heritage state program is adopted in Kazakhstan to develop spiritual and educational spheres.

2006 – The Kazakh Education and Science Ministry founds the Child Rights Protection Committee.

2010 – the 1st session of the expert council for the development of Kazakhstani content.

2011 – A plaque to honor Turar Ryskulov opens in Moscow.

2017 – Kazakh boxer Serik Sapiyev is appointed the mayor of the Athletics village at the Winter Universiade in Almaty in 2017. International delegations and volunteers arrived for the Universiade were accommodated there.

2021 – Kazakh scientist joins COMSTECH-SAC at the OIC.