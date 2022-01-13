Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    January 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    13 January 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 13th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 13.

    EVENTS

    1926 – The Kazakh Drama Theatre, the first professional national theatre of Kazakhstan, is officially inaugurated.

    1934 – The first performance is staged at the Kazakh Music Drama Theatre.

    2004 – Cultural heritage state program is adopted in Kazakhstan to develop spiritual and educational spheres.

    2006 – The Kazakh Education and Science Ministry founds the Child Rights Protection Committee.

    2010 – the 1st session of the expert council for the development of Kazakhstani content.

    2011 – A plaque to honor Turar Ryskulov opens in Moscow.

    2017 – Kazakh boxer Serik Sapiyev is appointed the mayor of the Athletics village at the Winter Universiade in Almaty in 2017. International delegations and volunteers arrived for the Universiade were accommodated there.

    2021 – Kazakh scientist joins COMSTECH-SAC at the OIC.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events