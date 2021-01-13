Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
January 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 January 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 13th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 13.

EVENTS

1926 – An official opening of the Kazakh Drama Theatre, (The Auezzov Kazakh Academic Drama Theatre) the first professional national theatre, takes place.

1934 – The first performance is staged at the Kazakh Music Drama Theatre (Abai Kazakh State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre).

2004 – Kazakhstan adopts Cultural Heritage state program.

2006 – The children’s rights protection committee is established at the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry.

2010 – The first session of the expert council for the development of Kazakhstani contest takes place in Astana.

2017 – Kazakh boxer, two-time world champion, Olympic champion Serik Sapiyev is appointed the mayor of the athletics village in Almaty where volunteers and delegates arrived for the World Winter Universiade 2017 were housed.

2019 – Nazarbayev Intellectual School student Alikhan Shakiman projects a unique wind-powered generator.


