January 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 13th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 13.

EVENTS

2004 - The Cultural Heritage National Program is adopted for the spiritual and educational development, preservation and effective use of the cultural heritage of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2006 - The Committee of Child Rights Protection of the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science is established in the furtherance of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child ratified by Kazakhstan. The major aim of the Committee is to implement the national policy in the protection of the rights and legitimate interests of children.

2010 - Astana hosts the first session of the Expert Council on local content development. The Expert Council was established to discuss the problems of Kazakh commodity producers and make specific decisions through a case-by-case approach to the problems of each enterprise.

2011 - The Commission on perpetuating the memory of outstanding events and figures of the national history and culture of Moscow city at its meeting supported the initiative of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Russian Federation to perpetuate the memory of a prominent Kazakh state and political figure Turar Ryskulov. The commission decided to erect a memorial plaque in Moscow at a house located at 14 Pokrovsky Boulevard, where Turar Ryskulov lived in 1931-1934.

2017 - Kazakh boxer, honored master of sports, two-time world champion and Olympic champion Serik Sapiyev was appointed Mayor of the Athletes' Village where all the foreign delegations and volunteers were accommodated during the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty.

2019 - Alikhan Shakiman, a 12-grade pupil of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Kyzylorda, designed a unique type of wind generator using 3D modeling.