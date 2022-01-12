January 12. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of January.

NAMES

(1912-1993) is the Soviet statesman and public figure, 1st Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Kazakh SSR, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Kazakh SSR.

Born in Almaty city is the graduate of the Moscow Institute of Non-Ferrous Metals and Gold.

Sabit Dossanov (1940) is the Kazakh writer, academician, merited worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Mikhail Sholokhov International Prize, academician of the Russian Academy of Pedagogical and Social Sciences.

Born in Kostanay region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Nurlan Abdirov (1961) is the Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Karaganda Higher School of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the USSR. Has been acting since September 2020.

Askarbek Uisimbayev (1961) is the is the Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, VII convocation, member of the agrarian committee.

Born in Akmoal region is the graduate of the Tselinograd Engineering Institute, Moscow Law Institute.

Has been serving since 2021.

Nurzhan Mukhamedzhanova (1961) is the Director General of Almaty TV Channel.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University.

Has been appointed to the post in July 2019.

Nurlan Ormanbetov (1962) is the Commander-in-Chief of the Air Defense Forces of the Kazakh Armed Forces.

Born in East Kazakhstan region is the graduate of the Kharkov Higher Military Aviation School, Gagarin Air Force Academy, and Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Has been serving since March 2020.

Gulnara Abikeeva (1962) is the well-known Kazakh film expert and critic.

Born in Almaty city is the graduate of the All-Union State Institute of Cinematography, post-graduate studies at the All-Union State Institute of Cinematography.

Kairat Umarov (1963) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Austria since 2020, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovenia concurrently since 2021, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to International Organizations in Vienna.

Born in Fergana, Uzbekistan, is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Teacher’s Training Institute of Foreign Languages, internship at the British Foreign Office.

Yusup Keligov (1963) is the member of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, member of the Chechen-Ingush Cultural Center Vainakh, professional mediator.

Born in Ingushetia is the graduate of the Tselinograd State Engineering School, Tselinograd Traffic Facilities Construction College, Kazakh State Academy and Kazakh Law and Humanities Innovative University.

Has been working since April 2019.

Aigul Shaimova (1979) is the Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

Born in Tselinograd region is the graduate of the Gumilyev Eurasian University, Financial Police Academy.

Has been appointed to the post in July 2019.