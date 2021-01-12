January 12. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of January.

Dinmukhamed Kunayev (1912-1993) – a Soviet Statesman and public figure, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Kazakh SSR. Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Kazakh SSR, three-time Hero of Socialist Labor.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Moscow Institute of Non-Ferrous Metals and Gold in 1036.

From 1942 to 1952, he served as Deputy Chairman of the Council of People’s Commissars of the Kazakh SSR. Between 1952 and 1955, he was President of the Academy of Science of the Kazakh SSR. In 1955 and 1960, he acted as Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Kazakh SSR. He served twice as the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan in 1660 and 1964.

Sabit Dossanov (1940) – a Kazakh writer, academician, merited worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Mikhail Sholokhov International Prize, academician of the Russian Academy of Pedagogical and Social Sciences. Born in Kostanay region, he graduated from the Faculty of Journalism at the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Between 1985 and 1998, he headed the Kazakh office of the Literary Fund of the USSR. From 1991 and 1995, he served as General Director of the Republican Center for Popular Arts and Cultural and Leisure Activities. In 1996 and 1997, he worked as an editor-in-chief at Kainar State publishing house.

He is a member of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan.

Nurlan Abdirov (1961) – the Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, Deputy Chairman of the Senate.

Born in Karaganda region, he graduated from the Karaganda Higher School of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the USSR to be a legal expert. He took up his recent post in September 2020.

Nurzhan Mukhamedzhanova (1961) – General Director of Almaty TV Channel.

Born in Almaty region, she graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, majoring in journalism.

She took up her present position in July 2019.

Nurlan Ormanbetov (1962) – the Air Defense Commander-in-Chief.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kharkov Higher Military Aviation School of Pilots in 1983, the Gagarin Air Force Academy in 1996, and the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in 2010.

He took up his current post in March 2020.

Gulnara Abikeeva (1962) – a renowned Kazakh film scholar and critic. Born in Almaty city, she graduated from the All-Union State Institute of Cinematography in 1984, completed post-graduate studies at the same Institute in 1992.

Kairat Umarov (born 1963) – the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Austria, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to International Organizations in Vienna. Born in Fergana, Uzbekistan, he graduated from the Alma-Ata Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages, majoring in English and French, completed a training course at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the UK in 1992.

He was appointed to his post in September last year.

Yusup Keligov (born 1963) – a member of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, member of the Chechen-Ingush Cultural Center Vainakh, professional mediator.

Born in Ingushetia, he graduated from the Tselinograd State School of Construction Masters, Tselinograd Transport Construction College, Kazakh State Academy and Kazakh Humanitarian Law Innovation University.

He took up his current post in April 2019.

Aigul Shaimova (born 1979) – the Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan. Born in Tselinograd now Akmola region, she graduated from the Gumilyev Eurasian University in 1999, the Academy of Financial Police in 2004.

She was appointed to her current position in July 2019.



