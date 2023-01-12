Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

January 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

12 January 2023, 07:00
January 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 12th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 12.

EVENTS

1955 – Construction of the world’s first and largest space centre, Baikonur, kicks off.

1990 – The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan is founded at the I Kurultai of Muslims of Kazakhstan. Its chairman is the Supreme Mufti.

1993 – The National Economic Transformation Council of Kazakhstan is established to ensure the fulfillment of the program for urgent anti-crisis measures and deepening socioeconomic reforms.

1995 – Kazakh cosmonauts Toktar Aubakirov and Talgat Musabayev are awarded the title of the Pilot Cosmonaut of Kazakhstan.

2006 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin sign the Agreement on establishing the Eurasian Development Bank.

2009 – The country’s first Intellectual School of the First President of Kazakhstan opens its doors in Astana.

2012 – The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan is inaugurated in Adana, Turkey.

2015 – Kazakhstan puts into circulation postage stamps dated to the 20th anniversary of the first flight to space of Talgat Mussabayev and 10th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s space communication.

2020 – Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen wins The Best Singer of the Year at the JSTYLE Exquisite Annual Awards 2019.

2021 – The Aktobe International Airport is named after Aliya Moldagulova.

2021 – Kazakhstani Zara Darken enters the top-30 of the Tennis Europe Junior Rankings U14.

2022 – The historical TV series about the Semipalatinsk nuclear testing ground wins the Best TV Miniseries Award at the Moscow Russia International Film Festival 2022.


Related news
January 13. Today's Birthdays
January 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
January 5. Today's Birthdays
Теги:
Read also
Almaty hosts presentation of a book, 50 years in the making
January 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
January 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
January 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events
January 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
January 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
January 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
January 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh Ambassador presents letters of credence to Federal President of Austria
2 Zhambyl schools switch to distance learning
3 Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan reaches W40 Nonthaburi 2 doubles semis
4 Russia records 4,675 daily COVID cases, 48 deaths — crisis center
5 Yulia Putintseva loses to Anna Blinkova in quarterfinal of Hobart International 2023

News