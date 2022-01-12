January 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 12th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 12.

EVENTS

1955 – Construction of Baikonur village – the world’s first and largest spaceport – near Toretam village is begun. Later in 1969 it received the status of a city. The Baikonur Consmodrome is on lease by Russia until 2050.

1990 – The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan is set up.

1993 – The National Economic Transformation Council of Kazakhstan is founded.

1995 – Kazakh astronauts Toktar Aubakirov and Talgat Musabayev – holders of Gold Star medals #4 and #5 – receive the titles of pilot and astronaut of Kazakhstan as well as the Higher State Prize – the Gold Star Medal of the Hero of Kazakhstan Award.

2002 – The House-Museum of the Former First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan Dinmukhamed Kunayev is opened in Almaty city.

2006 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin sign the Agreement on establishing the Eurasian Development Bank.

2006 – The first laboratory studying animal genetics with the aim of improving breeding technologies is opened at the Republican State Enterprise Kazakh Tulpary in Kostanay.

2009 – The first Intellectual School of the First President of Kazakhstan is opened in Astana.

2012 – The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan is opened in Adana, Turkey.

2020 – Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen wins Best Singer of the Year at the JSTYLE Exquisite Annual Awards 2019.

2021 – Kazakhstani Zara Darken enters the top-30 of the Tennis Europe Junior Rankings U14.