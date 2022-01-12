Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

January 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 January 2022, 07:00
January 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 12th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 12.

EVENTS

1955 – Construction of Baikonur village – the world’s first and largest spaceport – near Toretam village is begun. Later in 1969 it received the status of a city. The Baikonur Consmodrome is on lease by Russia until 2050.

1990 – The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan is set up.

1993 – The National Economic Transformation Council of Kazakhstan is founded.

1995 – Kazakh astronauts Toktar Aubakirov and Talgat Musabayev – holders of Gold Star medals #4 and #5 – receive the titles of pilot and astronaut of Kazakhstan as well as the Higher State Prize – the Gold Star Medal of the Hero of Kazakhstan Award.

2002 – The House-Museum of the Former First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan Dinmukhamed Kunayev is opened in Almaty city.

2006 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin sign the Agreement on establishing the Eurasian Development Bank.

2006 – The first laboratory studying animal genetics with the aim of improving breeding technologies is opened at the Republican State Enterprise Kazakh Tulpary in Kostanay.

2009 – The first Intellectual School of the First President of Kazakhstan is opened in Astana.

2012 – The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan is opened in Adana, Turkey.

2020 – Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen wins Best Singer of the Year at the JSTYLE Exquisite Annual Awards 2019.

2021 – Kazakhstani Zara Darken enters the top-30 of the Tennis Europe Junior Rankings U14.


Events  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar