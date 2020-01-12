January 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 12th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 12.

EVENTS

1955 - The construction of the village of Baikonur, the world's first and largest spaceport, starts near the village of Tyuratam in southern Kazakhstan. In 1969, the village obtained the city status. The Baikonur Cosmodrome is presently leased by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation until 2050.

1990 - The Spiritual Administration of the Muslims of Kazakhstan is founded during the 1st Kurultai (Conference) of the Muslims of Kazakhstan.

1993 - The Kazakhstan National Economic Transformation Council is established.

1995 - The title of the Pilot-Cosmonaut of Kazakhstan, along with the highest state distinction of the People's Hero of the Republic Kazakhstan, is bestowed upon Kazakh cosmonauts Toktar Aubakirov and Talgat Musabayev.

2002 - The house museum of Dinmukhamed Kunayev (1912-1993), a former First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan, is opened in Almaty.

2006 - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and his Russian Counterpart Vladimir Putin ink the Agreement on establishing the Eurasian Development Bank. In addition, the heads of state signed the Protocol on the Exchange of Letters Ratifying the Kazakhstan-Russia State Border Treaty.

2006 – The first Kazakhstan’s Animal Genetics Research laboratory on the basis of the Republican State Enterprise «Kazak tulpary» is opened in the city of Kostanay.

2009 - Astana city hosts the grand opening of the first Intellectual School of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan (Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools) in presence of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. It offers a wide range of educational programs taking into account the personal interests and skills of children. In this school, among other things, there are smart classes, interactive subject classrooms equipped with digital technology. Each pupil is provided with a personal laptop having Internet access.

2011 - The cancellation of a postage stamp devoted to the 2011 Asian Winter Games torch relay takes place in the city of Almaty. The VII Asian Winter Games were successfully hosted by Kazakhstan's Astana and Almaty in January and February 2011.

2012 - The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan opens its doors in Adana, Turkey. CEO of Kulak Insaat A.S. Tarkan Kulak was appointed as the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Adana.

2015 - The postage stamps in commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of Talgat Musabayev's first space flight and the 10th Anniversary of Kazakhstani space communications are issued.



