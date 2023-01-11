Go to the main site
    January 11. Today's Birthdays

    11 January 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of January.


    Ashirbek Sygay (1947-2014) – writer, literary critic, translator, Honored Worker of Arts of Kazakhstan, Laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Laureate of Platinum Tarlan Independent Prize.


    Makpal Zhunussova (1963)– popular singer (dramatic soprano) of Kazakhstan.


    Tamara Duissenova (1965)– Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Kazakhstan.


    Alina Aldambergen (1973)– CEO of JSC Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

