Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

January 11. Today's Birthdays

11 January 2023, 08:00
January 11. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of January.


Ashirbek Sygay (1947-2014) – writer, literary critic, translator, Honored Worker of Arts of Kazakhstan, Laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Laureate of Platinum Tarlan Independent Prize.


Makpal Zhunussova (1963)– popular singer (dramatic soprano) of Kazakhstan.


Tamara Duissenova (1965)– Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Kazakhstan.


Alina Aldambergen (1973)– CEO of JSC Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).


Related news
Kazakhstan to build 12 rehabilitation centers
Kazakh Senate to have new faces – Speaker Ashimbayev
3 Kazakhstani tennis players to compete in 2023 Australian Open main singles draw
Теги:
Read also
Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan reaches W40 Nonthaburi 2 doubles semis
Yulia Putintseva loses to Anna Blinkova in quarterfinal of Hobart International 2023
Tokayev meets with Kazakh Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev
Kazakh Ambassador presents letters of credence to Federal President of Austria
Kazakhstan to build 12 rehabilitation centers
55 Senate candidates put on ballot papers, Kazakh CEC
Kazakh ministry eyes employing nearly 1mln people in 2023
Roads closed in Karaganda and Pavlodar rgns due to worsening weather
News Partner
Popular
1 Frosty weather, no precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 12
2 85 ports closed, 1 person killed in Peru due to huge waves
3 COVID-19: One death reported in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 January 12. Today's Birthdays
5 2,434 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19

News